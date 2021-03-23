Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Boyfriends Shirts Are the Celeb-Loved Spring Trend We All Can Pull Off

You're going to see this trend everywhere!

By Emily Spain 23 Mar, 2021 3:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingDaily PopShop With E!Shop Daily Pop
E-Comm: Daily Pop Tuesday Trends- Boyfriend ShirtsE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to stop stealing your boyfriend's button-up shirts! While they may be cozy and function as the perfect impromptu sleepwear piece, it's time to buy yourself one so you can rock the boyfriend shirt trend daily. In case you're wondering what a boyfriend shirt is, just think oversized button-up shirts. And if you're looking for styling inspiration, celebs like Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union and Shay Mitchell recently rocked the trend in different ways.

Boyfriend shirts might be the most versatile spring trend. Not only can you wear the shirts as cover-ups and lightweight outerwear, you can button up the shirts and rock them as a dress. However you wear your boyfriend shirt, you'll look effortlessly chic!

For 10 boyfriend shirts we're loving at the moment, scroll below!

read
Deals for Real: Get Brows That Wow With Exclusive Savings From Huda Beauty, Patrick Ta & More

The Daily Shirt

With six fun colors and prints, you can wear this shirt so many ways. Pair it with denim, wear it as a coverup or tuck it in a pair of shorts.

$78
Free People

Sanctuary Boyfriend Shirt

Two trends we can't get enough: Tie-dye and boyfriend shirts! We love the print on this shirt, it's perfect for springtime.

$99
Revolve

Trending Stories

1

Blake Shelton Jokes That Adam Levine Got "Fired" From The Voice

2

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

3
Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Finalizes Divorce

Stone Contrast Stitching Detail Button Up Shirt Dress

With contrast stitching and button up detailing, this shirt dress is the perfect spring time piece. You can also unbutton it and pair it with jeans and a cute tank.

$48
$31
PrettyLittleThing

Collusion Oversized Shirt

With a cute blue stripe design and an oversized fit, you really don't have to change out of your clothes come bedtime.

$35
ASOS

L'Academie Ricky Blouse

With buttoned satin cuffs adorned with lace trim, this gorgeous blouse will take you from office to date night in no time.

$188
Revolve

Button-Up Beach Cover-Up

Whether you wear this to the beach, pool or pair it with some tennis shoes for an easy breezy summer look, you're bound to get tons of compliments.

$80
J. Crew

SweatyRocks Women's Long Button Down Plaid Shirt

This cozy shirt makes for one trendy wardrobe essential! We suggest matching it with jeans, a plain tank and sneakers.

$9-$26
Amazon

Summer Daydream Stripe Buttondown

We're obsessed with this beachy buttondown shirt! It features a slouchy silhouette with raw hemlines to help you achieve a sophisticated yet casual look.

$108
Free People

Goodthreads Women's Seersucker Long Sleeve Oversized Boyfriend Shirt

We love a classic seersucker shirt! If you wear it buttoned down, pair it with a dress or a shirt and pant combo underneath.

$10-$31
Amazon

Treasure & Bond Plaid Boyfriend Shirt

This plaid shirt offers the perfect color combo for transitioning from winter to spring.

$59
Nordstrom

Up next: Stars Are Hooked on the Crochet Trend!

Trending Stories

1

Blake Shelton Jokes That Adam Levine Got "Fired" From The Voice

2

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

3
Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel Sparks Engagement Rumors as She Finalizes Divorce

4

Here’s Proof You’ve Been Pronouncing Khloe Kardashian’s Name Wrong

5

Jessica Simpson Was "Saddened" After Nick Lachey Moved on With Vanessa