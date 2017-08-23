Prince Harry Condemns Paparazzi Who Photographed Princess Diana as She Was Dying

Prince Harry is speaking out for the first time about the paparazzi who photographed Princess Diana the night of her death.
The royal sat down for an interview with BBC One as a part of the upcoming documentary Diana, 7 Days, which commemorates the 20th anniversary of her death on Aug. 31, 1997.
As you likely recall, Diana was tragically killed in a car accident as she drove through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris while being chased by paparazzi. In 2008, following her inquest, it was ruled that the accident was caused by the gross negligence of her driver, Henri Paul, who was driving drunk, as well as the paparazzi, who were chasing them through the tunnel that night.
Harry, who was just 12 at the time, recalled his understanding of the paparazzi's involvement.
"One of the hardest things to come to terms with is the fact that the people who chased her into the tunnel were the same people who were taking photographs of her while she was still dying in the backseat of her car," he said in a teaser for the documentary. "William and I know that. We've been told that numerous times by people that know that was the case."
He continued, "She had quite a severe head injury, but she was very much alive on the backseat, and those people that caused the accident, instead of helping, were taking photographs of her dying on the back seat. And then those photographs made their way back to news desks in this country."
Prince William also spoke out in the documentary, explaining why he refused to let his mother's death "break" him.
"When you have something so traumatic as the death of you mother at 15—which sadly many people have experienced, and no one wants to experience—it will either make or break you. And I wouldn't let it break me," William said. "I wanted her to be proud of the person I would become."
He continued, "I didn't want her worried, or her legacy to be that William or Harry were completely and utterly devastated by it, and that all the hard work and all love and all the energy she put into us when we were younger would go to waste."
Watch the royals' full interviews when Diana, 7 Days airs on BBC One Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. as well as Friday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on NBC.