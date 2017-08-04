Princess Diana's Private Life Is on Display Once Again: 20 Years After Her Death

Since she burst into the public consciousness four decades ago, when has the world not been fascinated with Princess Diana?

Glamorous and charming in life, the late royal has proved no less magnetic in death, as numerous books, TV specials and films have sought to piece together the inner life of a woman so many people loved but few really knew.

Simultaneously adored and scrutinized during her 11-year marriage to Prince Charles (they didn't divorce until 1996 but formally separated in 1992), what turned out to be the final years of her life were a mixture of new-found freedom and a futile attempt to set the record straight and have that be the end of it. But Diana telling all, most significantly in her sprawling 1995 interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir, a sit-down she later regretted, only opened up new avenues of exploration for those who couldn't get enough.

With the 20th anniversary of her death approaching, this year has already been rife with TV specials and retrospectives on the late "People's Princess," including documentaries from the BBC and ITV featuring input from Prince William and Prince Harry.

The brothers have opened up more than ever over the past year about their mother, who died when William was 15 and Harry was 12. Harry revealed he suffered through depression and anger issues for years until William helped him realize it was time to seek counseling. Will, now a father of two, has said he wished his mother was here to see him married with his own family. They've also talked at length about the values she imparted as a humanitarian who instilled in her sons a great empathy for those less fortunate.

You would almost think that there was no stone left to turn when it comes to Princess Diana.