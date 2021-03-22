Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Hire Promising Young Woman Producer to Spearhead Netflix Content

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's team at Archewell is looking especially promising with the hiring of this Oscar nominee.
On Monday, March 22, E! News learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hired award-winning producer Ben Browning, who recently received acclaim for his work on the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman. Browning will serve as head of content for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, collaborating with the team at Spotify and Netflix to deliver meaningful programming that uplifts and entertains.
Last year, the couple inked deals with Spotify and Netflix, with the intent of creating content that "informs but also gives hope," according to the September announcement. Such content will include documentaries, TV shows and children's programming.
In a statement, Browning expressed excitement about the new position, adding, "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity. It's a thrilling company to be starting."
E! News has also learned that Meghan and Harry's Chief of Staff Catherine St-Laurent is transitioning into the role as senior advisor to the foundation. She served as executive director of Archewell for almost a year.
Meghan and Harry's longtime royal aide James Holt will now step into the role of executive director of the foundation.
Last, but not least, Genevieve Roth and the New York-based Invisible Hand organization are teaming up with Archewell in their efforts to produce female-driven, diverse stories.
The foundation's spokesperson Toya Holness told E! News, "Archewell is incredibly pleased to welcome Ben, Genevieve and the Invisible Hand team to the organization. Along with the appointment of James Holt as Executive Director of Archewell Foundation, they join a rapidly expanding team that's deeply dedicated to advancing systemic cultural change and supporting compassionate communities across the world."
Though the Duke and Duchess have only released one episode of their Archewell Audio podcast, the hiring of Browning ensures the couple will produce top-notch programming in the near future, especially since the producer has worked on popular titles like The Big Sick and Late Night.