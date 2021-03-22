10 Brands Supporting the AAPI Community

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The recent surge in hate crimes committed against Asian Americans has prompted worldwide outrage and left us all wondering how we can best help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community now and every day moving forward. While celebrities like Sandra Oh and Lana Condor are using their platforms to spread awareness of the unspeakable crimes committed against the Asian American community, you can also play a part in helping end the violence and discrimination. One way you can help is buying from one of the many brands that are actively supporting AAPI causes. Before you stock up on beauty products, phone cases, clothes or houseware this month, try to find a brand that is donating profits to organizations helping the AAPI community.
To make it even easier to support our Asian American friends and family, we've rounded up eight brands who are supporting causes that will directly help the AAPI community, spread awareness and prevent further violence. And we included some product recommendations, too!
Haerfest
Haerfest, which was founded by two Korean Americans, is donating 100% of the profits from the first production run of their "Nothing Changes if Nothing Changes" t-shirts to Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition addressing anti-Asian hate amid the pandemic.
Madewell & J.Crew
J.Crew and Madewell are making a total donation of $50,000 to support AAPI Women Lead. Both brands offer an incredible selection of apparel, so now you can build your spring wardrobe knowing your purchase is making a difference.
Casetify
Upgrade your phone case while giving back! Casetify is donating 100% of net proceeds from the all-Asian artist collection to Stop AAPI Hate now through April.
Tarte
Tarte announced on their Instagram that they donated to Act to Change, a nonprofit organization working to address bullying, including in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. So, now when you stock up on your Tarte beauty essentials this month, you'll be helping an incredible cause.
Sephora
Sephora announced in an Instagram post that they are supporting Act to Change and their mission to address AAPI harassment. We suggest picking up something from the Coach x Sephora Collection!
PopSockets
Now through 3/31, PopSockets is partnering with the nonprofit Beyond Differences to support their Stand Up For AAPI Youth initiative as part of the company's Poptivism program. When you purchase one of Asian-American designer Angie Yim's PopGrips, PopSockets donates 100% of sales to Beyond Differences.
Material
Material is donating 50% of profits from the To Pó-Po with Love and Reimagine Justice reBoard styles to Heart of Dinner and Drive Change.
Glow Recipe
Asian-owned Glow Recipe has donated $20K between Act to Change and the AAPI Community Fund. While we love all of their products, we suggest stocking up on the Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream.
Milk Makeup
On their Instagram, Milk Makeup announced, "We have donated $50,000 to the AAPI relief fund at gofundme.com/AAPI, which distributes donations to verified grassroots organizations supporting AAPI communities across the country. Ongoing, Milk Makeup will also be matching donations made by our staff to organizations of their choosing."
Farmacy Beauty
Farmacy Beauty donated $10,000 to Stop AAPI Hate and Heart of Dinner. And while you browse the brand's must-haves, we suggest trying the Honey Halo moisturizer, it's so good!