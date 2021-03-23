Katy & OrlandoRoyal FamilyKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Ulta 21 Days Of Beauty: Origins, Crepe Erase, Lime Crime & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

By Marenah Dobin 23 Mar, 2021 12:00 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Origins, Lime Crime, Crepe Erase and Ofra Cosmetics.

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

 Apply Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer in the morning before sun exposure. This moisturizer hydrates your skin and boosts radiance while protecting your face from the sunlight.

$41
$21
Ulta

Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System

Say goodbye to crepe-like skin with this two-step treatment from Crepe Erase. The Body Smoothing Pre-Treatment removes dead skin. After that, use the Advanced Body Repair Treatment to improve texture and restore elasticity to the skin.

$54
$27
Ulta

Ofra Cosmetics Highlighters

Ofra Cosmetics highlighters use "liquid-to-baked" technology to create that lit from within glow that we all desire. Ulta has thirteen shades available for 50% off today only.

$35
$18
Ulta

Lime Crime Venus Immortalis Pressed Powder Palette

If you believe "classics never die," then Lime Crime's Venus Immortalis Pressed Powder Palette is the eye shadow palette for you. It has eight white, black, and shimmer shades to create a timeless look whenever you want.

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Prelude Chroma Palette 

The eight eyeshadows in the Lime Crime Prelude Chroma Palette include a variety of colors including gilded golds and bluish greens to create a celestial look that's out of this world.

 

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Greatest Hits Classics Shadow Palette 

The Lime Crime Greatest Hits Classics Shadow Palette has eight fan-favorite eyeshadow shades in one place. If you're a fan of rose gold, rosy tones, and timeless neutrals, this is the ideal eye palette for you. 

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Venus Pressed Powder Palette

The Lime Crime Venus Pressed Powder Palette takes inspiration from Botticelli's classical paintings and the early 90s. Create unique looks with neutral, burgundy, rust red, and brick brown eye shadows.

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Venus II Pressed Powder Palette

The Lime Crime Venus II Pressed Powder Palette has eight eyeshadows in four different finishes to create distinct looks with some grungy 90's colors.

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Venus III Eye and Face Palette

The Lime Crime Venus III Eye and Face Palette has pops of pink and purple in addition to brown, nude, and white shades to create flattering looks on a variety of skin tones.

$38
$19
Ulta

Lime Crime Prelude Exposed Palette

The Lime Crime Prelude Exposed Palette has eight shadows in sheer iridescent, sparkle matte, matte and metallic finishes.

 

$38
$19
Ulta

Do you want brows that wow? Check out our favorite products from Huda Beauty, Patrick Ta, Em Cosmetics and more.

 

