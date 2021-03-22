Chris Pine Sets Pulses Racing During Shirtless Los Angeles Outing

Watch : Chris Pine Gushes Over Working With Lindsay Lohan: E! News Rewind

Spring has sprung! Chris Pine kicked off the start of a new season by turning heads in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, March 21, the Wonder Woman actor left his shirt at home for a stroll with his dog in Southern California. As the star, wearing a mask and sunglasses, worked up a sweat in the Hollywood Hills alongside his pit bull Wednesday Weld—who he adopted in 2016—Chris spotted the photographers snapping away, giving them a surprised expression.

As fans may recall, Chris' interactions with the paparazzi made headlines over the summer, even landing the Emmy-nominated actor the title of the internet's favorite Chris in Hollywood. Back in June, the star was spotted (let's say spotted vs. caught) casually walking with a brown paper bag from Skylight Books, an independent bookstore in L.A., while wearing navy shorts, a denim jacket on top of a grey T-shirt and a medical mask.

After seeing the photographers taking pictures, Chris turned the tables, hilariously pretending to snap pics of the paparazzi.