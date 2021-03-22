Riley Keough Completes Death Doula Training 8 Months After Brother Benjamin's Passing

Less than a year after Benjamin Keough's passing, his sister Riley Keough has finished training to become a death doula.
Ben, the son of Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough and the grandson of Elvis Presley, died on July 12 at the age of 27. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner's office later revealed his cause of death was intraoral shotgun wound, while the manner of death was ruled a suicide. In October, Elvis' Graceland announced that Ben had been laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at the Memphis estate alongside his family, including his grandfather, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.
As Ben's family continues to mourn his tragic death, Riley shared a personal update with her Instagram followers. "Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacred_crossings so I guess I'm an almost certified death doula now hehe," she wrote on March 21. "And I just felt like writing such a deep thank you to this community who are teaching and training people in conscious dying and death work."
"We are taught that its a morbid subject to talk about. Or were so afraid of it that we're unable to talk about it... then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared," she continued. "I think it's so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing. We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I'm so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can."
Since his death, Riley has continued to pay tribute to her brother, even getting a tattoo in his honor. In July, one week after Ben's death, Riley shared a heartfelt message on social media.
"Mornings are the hardest," she began. "I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me."
"You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world," Riley continued. "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart."
She concluded her post by telling her brother, "I hope we meet again."