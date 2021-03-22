Ana de Armas Seemingly Addresses Ben Affleck Reconciliation Rumors After Necklace Photo

Watch : Necessary Realness: Ben Affleck Cuts Ana de Armas Out

Ana de Armas appears to be taking it upon herself to shut down some rumors.

After the 32-year-old Knives Out star inadvertently spurred speculation of a reconciliation with Ben Affleck via a selfie posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 21, the actress returned to social media later that day to seemingly set the record straight.

Her latest Instagram Story post featured the words "nope," "no" and "I don't think so" scattered across a black screen. At the bottom of the post was an emoji of a hand giving a peace sign.

This followed a selfie in which she wore a necklace that had a half-heart pendant. The necklace appeared identical to ones she and Ben, 48, both wore in spring 2020 while they were dating, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

On Jan. 18, E! News learned that Ben and Ana had split up, less than 10 months after the pair confirmed their relationship. Back then, an insider told E! News that timing played a role in the breakup.