Royal FamilyKatharine McpheeKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

12 Fragrances Guaranteed to Make You Feel Good on the Inside and Out

Get an instant burst of energy and lift your mood with these 12 delightful perfumes.

By Alyssa Morin 21 Mar, 2021 2:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StylePerfumesFragrancesShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: FragrancesE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

As we've continued to navigate our new normal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there's no denying beauty has played a major role in uplifting our spirits and bringing some sense of comfort.

And the simplest way to boost your energy and feel dolled up is by spritzing on perfume. According to Net-a-Porter, the right kind of fragrance can enhance your brain power, help with your mental health and add instant joy.

Case in point? Get an immediate burst of happiness with the delightful scent of vanilla or de-stress and calm your mind with notes of citrus and jasmine. Below, we've rounded up perfumes that will make you feel good on the inside and out.

Best of all? Today, Sunday, March 21, marks National Fragrance Day, so celebrate the holiday in style.

read
March 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Dr. Dennis Gross, Fenty Beauty & More

Byredo Mixed Emotions Eau de Parfum

Only Byredo could create a fragrance that encapsulates the rollercoaster of emotions brought on by this past year. Spritz Mixed Emotions—which infuses the sweet, yet sharp notes of cassis, black tea and violet leaf—and wear it like a badge of honor.

$270
Nordstrom

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Eau de Parfum

Brighten up your day with Jimmy Choo's I Want Choo fragrance. The lively floral notes of jasmine and red spider lily mixed with velvet peach and vanilla will put a pep in your step.

$118
Macy's

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

2

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

3

Watch True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Cousin Chicago West

Diptyque Orphéon Eau de Parfum

Let Diptyque's Orphéon perfume transport you to Paris in the '60s with its vibrant aroma of juniper berries, tonka beans and cedar.

$210
Net-A-Porter

Escada Candy Love Eau de Toilette

Fall in love with this heart-shaped product! Cute packaging aside, Escada's Candy Love Eau de Toilette is deliciously sweet as it features notes of caramelized apple, vanilla whipped cream and centifolia rose.

$64
QVC

Tom Ford Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum

Not to sound cliché, but you can't go wrong with Tom Ford perfumes. And the brand's Tubéreuse Nue Eau de Parfum is proof with its alluring blend of tuberose and jasmine.

$350
Macy's

Rachel Zoe Signature Fragrance in Empowered

Women's History Month hits a little differently when you add the right kind of accessory: Rachel Zoe's Signature Fragrance in Empowered. Pack a punch with this luscious vanilla and woodsy scent.

$70
Shop Rachel Zoe

Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum

Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy Extreme Eau de Parfum is an even more exhilarating version of its best-selling original—which is rumored to be Rihanna's signature scent. The new and improved product includes stronger notes of rose and orange blossom.

$275
Sephora

Marc Jacobs Fragrance Daisy Spring Eau de Toilette

Say goodbye to winter with Marc Jacobs Fragrance's Daisy Spring. The fresh aroma of pink rosebuds and rosewood blossom, paired with spicy cardamom, will make you feel like a walking bouquet of flowers—in the best way.

$86
Sephora

Kate Spade New York Eau de Parfum

For those days when you're feeling fun, flirty and feminine. Kate Spade's New York Fragrance features hints of wild strawberries and rose essence that, when combined with ambrox and cashmeran base notes, leaves behind an intoxicating aroma.

$55
Macy's

Gucci Guilty Love Edition for Her Eau de Parfum

When you're both sweet and sassy. Gucci's Guilty Love Edition for Her Eau de Parfum fuses citrus top notes of mandora with bursts of bergamot and a kick of spicy pink pepper.

$130
Nordstrom

Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum

In full bloom! Mugler Angel Nova Eau de Parfum gives you an explosion of juicy raspberry, rose and a touch of warm akigalawood resulting in a refreshingly cheery scent.

$130
Sephora

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Rose & Rose Eau de Parfum

Wake up and smell the roses—literally! Issey Miyake's L'Eau d'Issey Rose & Rose Fragrance is a garden in a bottle with its sweet and slightly fruity notes of the classic flower.

$111
Macy's

Want more must-haves? Check out March's best new beauty products.

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kevin Federline's Private Family World

2

Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

3

Watch True Thompson Get Her Makeup Done by Cousin Chicago West

4

Brands Drop David Dobrik Following Misconduct Allegations

5

See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer