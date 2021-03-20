Prince Harry Reflects on Losing Princess Diana in Note to Children Bereaved By COVID-19

Watch : Prince Harry's Struggle With Grief After Princess Diana's Death

Prince Harry is sharing new insight into how his mother's death affected him when he was just 12 years old.

The Duke of Sussex wrote a heartbreaking and personal letter as a forward for the charitable book Hospital by the Hill, which is intended to comfort children who lost someone close to them due to COVID-19.

Harry wrote that Princess Diana's death in 1997 "left a huge hole inside of me," according to the forward obtained by E! News.

"At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it," he wrote. "I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

The 36 year old, now a father of his own, explained, "We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true."