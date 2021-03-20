Royal FamilyKatharine McpheeKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Has Your Favorite Brands at 50% Off

Sephora Store FrontJeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Makeup and skincare enthusiasts rejoice! Sephora's Oh! Snap Sale is happening this weekend, with 50% markdowns on different products each day. 

The sale will include brands like Too Faced, Smashbox, Buxom, and Philosophy. In addition to getting these products for half price, you can also get free shipping on your order when you type in the promo code FREESHIP at checkout. Click here to find out which fan-favorite products are on sale today only.

If you want to skip the free shipping promo code (or if your basket already qualifies you for free shipping), check out the other promo codes here to add free trial-size products to your purchase. As great as these Oh Snap! deals are, there is one caveat. You can only purchase a maximum of two of the same product per order. 

If you are looking for more great deals, check out this weekend's best sales to get discounts at Soko Glam, Loft, Anthropologie, and more!

