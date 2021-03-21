Royal FamilyKatharine McpheeKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: MAC Cosmetics, Buxom, Smashbox & More

Today is the only day to get these beauty and skincare products at half price!

E-comm: Ultas 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off MAC, Buxom, Smashbox & MoreE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't miss out on great deals from Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening until April 3, with different markdowns on their best-selling items every single day.

Today is the only day to save 50% on products from Mac Cosmetics, Buxom, Smashbox and Philosophy

Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta.

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Buxom's Full-On Plumping Lip Cream is a lip-plumping gloss without the shimmer. The moisturizing gloss is available in 20 different shades at Ulta.

 

$21
$11
Ulta

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser 

Your skin will look and feel refreshed after you wash your face with Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Cleanser. The paraben-free face wash cleans pores and conditions skin at the same time.

$25
$13
Ulta

Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

The Smashbox Halo Healthy Glow Tinted Moisturizer has a lightweight, natural-looking dewy coverage that hydrates skin for up to 24 hours. It primes, protects, and hydrates your skin in one easy-to-apply step. It has SPF 25 to protect you from the sun and it's resistant to water and sweat.

$36
$18
Ulta

Mac Cosmetics Powder Blush

MAC Cosmetics Powder Blush applies evenly and adheres lightly to skin to achieve a natural look stays put all day. Ulta has ten shades to choose from.

$25
$13
Ulta

