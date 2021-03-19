Here’s Why Saweetie and Quavo Are Sparking Breakup Rumors

Watch : Quavo & Saweetie - 2020 Grammy Awards Glambot

Is it the end of the road for Quavo and Saweetie? Fans are speculating that one of music's cutest couples are over.

On March 18, eagled-eyed fans pointed out that the "ICY GRL" rapper had seemingly unfollowed Quavo on Instagram. The following day, the Migos artist seemingly unfollowed Saweetie, who he had been following on Instagram just one day prior. E! News is out to reps for the couple for clarification on their relationship status.

Amid the breakup speculation, fans took to social media to react. As one fan tweeted, "quavo and saweetie broke up i thought they was the prince charming and cinderella of the rap industry." Another added, "Not Quavo and Saweetie broken up!? And Why am I crying?" A third wrote, "I can't believe Quavo and Saweetie broke up man. I was rooting for them."

Quavo and Saweetie started dating in 2018, after Quavo slid into her DMs. He told GQ last year, "I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, 'Damn! Who is this?' So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, 'How she going to call herself icy and she don't talk to me?'"