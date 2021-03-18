Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Divorce Details

Kris Jenner is speaking out about Kim Kardashian's decision to divorce Kanye West.

While appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, March 18, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared her wishes for the couple as they go their separate ways while still focusing on being co-parents.

"I think it's always going to be hard anytime...you know, there's a lot of kids," Kris shared. "The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."

She added, "I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone's okay. That's what you want as a mom."

Back on Feb. 19, Kim officially put an end to her marriage by filing for divorce in Los Angeles. The E! star cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She also requested joint legal and physical custody of the four children they share.