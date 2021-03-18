Jordyn Woods Claps Back at Rumors Karl-Anthony Towns Is Cheating on Her

Jordyn Woods has no time for lies about her relationship.
The social media star has been dating NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns since last year. However, this week, the Instagram account Gossip of the City shared a screenshot, purported to be a conversation between Karl and an unnamed woman that occurred in Dec. 2020. In the convo, the athlete allegedly tells the woman "Love you," as well as seemingly hints that he cannot meet up because Jordyn is in town.
"They should be away next week, she's got work to do in Cali," a person claiming to be Karl writes. (E! News has not verified the authenticity of the messages.)
However, the Masked Singer alum took to Instagram to share she's not worried about these cheating allegations—because they're fake.
"So crazy how someone can make fake screenshots and send it to blogs and y'all believe it," Jordyn tweeted. "my relationship is more than solid and I put that on everything."
Jordyn added that while she normally wouldn't say anything about this gossip, "what you're not gonna do is play with my mans character."
She also hinted that she knew the identity of the person behind the rumor, writing, "And to the person who started this rumor... WE SEEE YOU SIS.. since you wanna be seen SO BAD. God see you too."
Karl, who nearly a year ago lost his mother to COVID-19, also responded to the claims on Twitter, writing, "A lot of goofies out here with photoshop skills." Jordyn retweeted the message.
The Minnesota Timberwolves player even hinted that he might propose to Jordyn soon, writing, "So I got the baddest girl in the game and you think I'm gonna waste my energy with anyone else? Face with tears of joy gtfoh! Same haters we got now are gonna be the same ones we have when I put that ring on her finger."
When Jordyn and Karl aren't taking down trolls together, they're supporting one another in sweet ways. On Feb. 27, Jordyn, whose dad passed away from cancer in 2017, shared a video to Instagram of Karl sending balloons and flowers to her house. She wrote in the caption, "today my dad would've been 61. thank you for thinking of me always in the sweetest ways @karltowns ! Happy Birthday Daddy."
Last September, Karl gushed over Jordyn on Instagram, writing in the caption of a series of snapshots of the two, "There are darknesses in life and there are lights, and you are one of the lights, the light of all lights."