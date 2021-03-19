How Mama June Is Fighting to Repair Her Broken Relationship With Honey Boo Boo

Watch : Mama June Celebrates 7 Months of Sobriety With BF Geno

June Shannon is facing the consequences for her actions.

After an arrest for drug possession and a stint in rehab, the WE tv star better known as Mama June found herself estranged from her daughters including Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.

But in a new WE tv series titled Mama June: Road to Redemption, fans will get a front-row seat into Mama June's quest for forgiveness.

"I'm just constantly trying to make amends," Mama June exclusively shared with E! News. "Right now, I have to worry about my recovery, I know I am seven hours away from Georgia, but if I can't be good for myself and get myself straight, I'm not going to be any good for them."

As seen in the trailer, the 41-year-old reality star is able to sit down with two of her daughters. But to say forgiveness happens overnight is far from accurate.