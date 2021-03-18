The Baby-Sitter's Club Announces a Recast

Watch : Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

The Baby-Sitters Club will look just a little different when it returns for season two.

Netflix announced on Thursday, March 18 that one of the members of the iconic club has had to be recast, but only for the best of reasons. Apparently, Xochitl Gomez got a "cool new job" that keeps her from returning to the Netflix series, so a new Dawn had to be found.

Kyndra Sanchez has been cast in the role for season two, and you can even watch her get the news in a very cute video shared by the Netflix Queue Twitter account. Sanchez appeared in Netflix's Finding Ohana and has lent her voice to a few shows, but this will be her biggest role yet.

In season one, we met Dawn when she moved to Stoneybrook from LA and became friends with Mary Anne (Malia Baker), eventually winning over the rest of the newly formed club of baby-sitters.