Here's What Happened When Katie Couric Slid Into The Hills Star Spencer Pratt's DMs

Katie Couric and Spencer Pratt's friendship is for the birds.

During her March 18 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Couric explained that she struck up a conversation with The Hills star over Instagram after learning from her daughter, TV writer Elinor Monahan, that he had a passion for hummingbirds. For years now, Spencer has proved himself to be a major friend to the birds, who drink from the nectar feeders in his front yard.

Couric told the host that she wasn't familiar with his work on the iconic MTV reality show, but was definitely enthusiastic about his hummingbirds.

"I DMed him on Instagram, and I said, 'Hi Spencer Pratt, can I come over to see your hummingbirds?'" Couric recalled. "And he said 'Sure, Katie Couric, come on over.' They have millions of hummingbirds on their terrace. He makes the nectar every day with sugar and water, and it was insane, Ellen."

She called the experience, which included handfeeding the hummingbirds, "one of the coolest things I've ever done."