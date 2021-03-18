Lisa Vanderpump Sounds Off on Pump Rules Baby Boom and "Fantastic" New Mom Lala Kent

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump on E! Show "Overserved" & "Pump Rules" Baby Boom

It's Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premiere night!

Lisa Vanderpump stopped by E! News' Daily Pop today, Mar. 18 to spill all the details on her new E! series and DP guest host Kym Whitley couldn't help but gush about her experience appearing on Overserved later this season.

"I'm telling you Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump is fantastic," Kym shared. "First of all lemme just say, Lisa Vanderpump, i know you all see her on TV and everybody's like, 'Oh look at her, she's rich as all this.' When I tell you she is one of the downest, coolest people. I walk up to this fantastic house. First of all, she got two big 'ole swans that greet you at the door. But we had so much fun and her daughter my god, Pandora."

LVP explained, "We really wanted people that came to party because we'd be in isolation for right, nine months. I really hadn't seen anybody at all. Our restaurants were all closed down, it was a pretty sad situation."