See Mila Kunis’ Major Transformation in Four Good Days Trailer

Mila Kunis looks nearly unrecognizable in what may be her most dramatic, heartbreaking role yet.

The trailer for the That '70s Show alum's new movie Four Good Days just hit the internet, and it features a bleached-blonde Mila as Molly, a woman battling drug addiction. In the new film, Molly learns she must stay sober for four more days in order to be eligible to receive an opiate antagonist shot, which will stop her body from being able to get high and, hopefully, help her stay clean. Supporting her in this journey is her estranged mother, played by Glenn Close.

The new trailer features a very emotional performance from the Black Swan actress as she fights against withdrawal symptoms and comes face to face with all the things that her addiction has taken from her, including the trust of her parents and custody of her children.

Four Good Days is based on Eli Saslow's Washington Post article "'How's Amanda?' A story of truth, lies and an American addiction," which chronicled a woman named Amanda Wendler's experience with opiate addiction.