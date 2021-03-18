Good Jeans: Denim Our Shopping Editors Are Loving for Spring

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been living in gym clothes and loungewear for the past year. But, every once in a while, it's nice to mix things up with a good pair of jeans. Be dressed to impress and effortlessly cool in some of our favorite pants from Madewell, Levi's, Anthropologie and even those TikTok-famous Gap jeans.
It's hard to resist the good deals and fashionable styles we are eying for spring. Check out our picks below.
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean
If more than 23,000 people gave these $25 jeans a 5-star review, they have to be worth checking out, right? They're available in three different inseam lengths and thirteen different washes.
Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Fringe Cuff Boyfriend Jean
If you're over skinny jeans, why not give these boyfriend jeans a shot? They're only $24 and they come in four different colors. That rolled cuff means you're ready for a walk on the beach at any time.
Free People Stella Skinny Jeans
These high-rise Free People jeans are a staple piece that every closet needs. They have subtle ripped details in the leg that you can rip open if you prefer a more distressed look.
Free People Just Float On Flare Jeans
What's old is new again. Yes, flare jeans are back in style. They've been "liked" over 17,000 times by Free People customers. And, if you really want to embrace this trend, they are available in twenty different colors.
KUT from the Kloth Katy Boyfriend Jeans
These boyfriend jeans are so comfortable. You'll achieve that laidback slouchy look without the annoyance of adjusting your pants throughout the day.
Free People Margate Pleated Denim Trouser
These pants have it all: the drawstring waistband of sweatpants, the versatility of jeans, and the sophistication of a trouser.
Joe's Jeans High Rise Distressed Skinny Jeans
Add some edge to your look with these frayed black jeans. The high-rise pants are on sale 68% off, so you better "add to cart" quickly.
Blank NYC Denim White Skinny Jeans
Don't wait for summer to rock white pants. Spring is the perfect time to wear a crisp pair of white jeans. Plus, it's pretty tough to pass up this price tag.
Veronica Beard Monika Tapered Acid Wash Jeans
Most of us have blue, black, and white jeans in our closet, but what about acid wash pink? Pair these with a white tee and you'll be the coolest girl in the room, easily.
Free People Raw High-Rise Jegging
A Free People customer advised shoppers "Get yourself the jeans if you're scrolling the reviews!" Another reviewer described the jeggings as "the perfect jeans for any occasion." And she wasn't the only one who felt that way. With styles available in regular, short, and tall, many women can't help buying these pants many times over.
Anthropologie Pilcro The Icon Flare Jeans
If you're feeling the flare trend, but you're not ready to fully commit to the dramatic leg, try out Anthropologie Pilcro The Icon Flare Jeans. They have a slight flare at the hem and an ultra-high rise waist.
Sam Edelman The Stiletto Ankle Jeans
Add a pop of color to your ensemble with these curve-hugging high-waist jeans. They're also available in mint green.
Levi's 501 Skinny Jeans
Levi's will always be a go-to choice for high-quality, fashionable jeans. Over 13,000 Free People shoppers have "liked" this style. The only issue with these pants is deciding between the 25 available colors.
Madewell 10
Why do so many people love these Madewell jeans? They have an extra layer sewn into the front, which the brand describes as "holds-you-in sorcery." Jeans with a super power? Yes, please.
Are you looking for more spring fashion? Check out 11 Madewell items we're obsessing over this month.