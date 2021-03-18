Erik von Detten and Wife Angela Welcome Baby No. 2: See the First Photo

Your favorite early '00s heartthrob Erik von Detten is officially a proud father of two.

The actor—who starred in films like the Disney Channel original movie Brink!, as well as The Princess Diaries, Leave It to Beaver, American Girl and the TV series So Weird—and his wife Angela are now the proud parents of a baby boy. As the actor's rep confirmed exclusively to E! News, "I am pleased to announce that Erik von Detten's wife Angela gave birth early this morning to a son!"

The new mom and dad of two welcomed their newborn on Thursday, March 18 at 5 a.m. in Los Angeles, the rep shared. As for what to call the little one, who weighed in at 7 lbs., his parents named him Thomas von Detten.

"Thomas is Erik's middle name," the rep revealed, "and his father-in-law's first name."

Prior to the birth of their second child, Erik told E! News, "To have your first child be one gender and then the second child be the opposite gender, I think is just such a gift. Not to say that I'd be disappointed if I got another girl, but at the same time, I think it's going to be a phenomenal experience."