Why David Foster Was "Annoyed" After Katharine McPhee Publicly Revealed Their Baby's Name

Katharine McPhee might have some explaining to do.
During a March 18 interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the American Idol alum revealed why her husband David Foster was not too happy about her revealing their newborn's name, Rennie David Foster, on the Today show.
"Well, I, you know, my husband was kind of annoyed," the star confessed to co-hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. "'I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name.' Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but just—it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, you know, that you can kind of keep. But Hoda [Kotb] just asked me on the Today show like, ‘What's his name?' And I was didn't want to be like, ‘Sorry, we're not sharing it.'"
Julia added, "You can't say no to Hoda." To which Katharine agreed, "You can't say no to Hoda. My husband's friends with her too. So anyway, I think he's like a little bit—he's just like, ‘It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, ‘I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"
During the interview, the Country Comfort star also detailed the origin of the son's name, noting that they "love the name" and are "so in love with him."
"It's so original. And it came to us like honestly, two hours before he was born," she revealed. "So, it's a really great—it's a family name, but one of his family members didn't tell us about [the name] til hours before he was born. And I kind of like—it sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that. And I just didn't think it would happen."
The new mom, who gave birth in late February, continued, "We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something."
She continued, "So anyway, yes, the cat's out of the bag. It's not like, you know, we're the only people who've named our child something, but it's just, we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. So anyway, I'm in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband won't be too mad."