Vanessa Bryant Sues Four Sheriff's Deputies Accused of Leaking Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant has revealed the identities of the four Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies who allegedly shared unauthorized photos of the helicopter crash that took the lives of Gianna and Kobe Bryant, as well as several others.

On Wednesday, March 17, Vanessa posted numerous court documents to her personal Instagram account, singling out Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.

The court documents are an additional amendment to her civil lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, and his department, which she filed last September.

In the amendment, which was also obtained by E! News, Vanessa accuses the defendants of negligence, invasion of privacy and violating the 14th amendment of the United States Constitution.

She's requested they face trial by jury.

E! News reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, as well as the individuals named in the lawsuit, for comment.

According to the documents, Deputy Mejia was one of the many officers who responded to the crash site on Jan. 26. 2020. While at the makeshift command post, Mejia allegedly took photos of the scene on his personal cell phone and sent them to the personal cell phones of two deputies, one of which was Cruz.