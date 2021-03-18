Emily Ratajkowski Shares Intimate Photos of Her "First Moments" With Baby Sly

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski Gives Birth to First Baby

Emily Ratajkowski is one proud momma—and she's got the pictures to prove it!

It's been only a few weeks since the supermodel gave birth to her first child, Sylvester Apollo Bear, with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. After welcoming her little one on March 8, the 29-year-old star is giving her fans a more intimate look at her motherhood journey.

On Wednesday, March 17, Emily took to Instagram to post never-before-seen photos of the day she gave birth to her newborn.

"In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!" she wrote, alongside images that captured her on the hospital bed, as well as holding her baby for the first time.

On March 11, the Gone Girl actress announced she was officially a new mom, writing on Instagram at the time, "Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."