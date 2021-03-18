Khloe Kardashian Says It's "Really Scary" She Might Not Carry Baby No. 2 as She Explores Surrogacy

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Says She's a High-Risk Pregnancy Carrier

Unexpected news.

In this clip from Thursday, March 18's season 20 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian shares her IVF struggles with sister Kim Kardashian. This admission comes about after Kim asks for the "next steps" regarding Khloe's eggs.

"I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have," the Good American mogul expresses. "But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy."

Understandably, Khloe chooses not to get into specifics while filming. Yet, she does reveal that doctors told her it was "an 80-something percent chance" that she'll miscarry.

As she continues, Khloe reveals, "I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn't know that was a lingering thing."

In a confessional, Khloe calls this health update "shocking."