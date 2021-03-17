KardashiansOscarsHarry StylesCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

The Final Season of Younger Finally Gets a Premiere Date

All the details on Younger's seventh and final season. Plus, get all the other spring TV premiere dates you don't want to miss.

By Alyssa Ray 17 Mar, 2021 10:56 PM
The beginning of the end is near for Younger.

On Wednesday, March 17, Paramount+ announced that season seven of Younger, which marks the dramedy's final season, will premiere on the streaming service on April 15. For those unfamiliar with the Darren Star-created series, per Paramount+, Younger follows "Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure, and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job."

And, as fans of the show well know, season six left off with Liza getting the surprise of her life—a marriage proposal. As the streaming service detailed it, the upcoming season will showcase Liza's personal life "on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself." In regard to Liza's co-worker and friend Kelsey (Hilary Duff)? She's facing a setback at work, which leads to "a new creative outlet."

Unfortunately for Maggie (Debi Mazar), it's said that she "gets cancelled." Looks like season seven will cover a lot of ground!

While Younger may have a new home, the show will still air on its original network, TV Land, later this year. But, if you're like us, you'll want to catch the first four episodes of season seven on April 15.

As a way to get fans excited for the farewell season, Paramount+ offered a look back at the popular show. See Sutton, Hilary and their co-stars discuss Younger in throwback interviews above!

TV Land

Keep scrolling for other spring TV premiere dates to mark down!

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 2

The Flash returns on Tuesday, March 2.

Syfy
Wynonna Earp (SYFY) - March 5

Wynonna Earp will return for its final batch of episodes on Friday, March 5 on SYFY.

NBC
Good Girls (NBC) - March 7

Good Girls returns for season four, in which the Secret Service is beginning to close in on the ladies' counterfeit ring, on Sunday, March 7.

Fox
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 10

The Masked Singer returns for season five with guest host Niecy Nash on Wednesday, March 10. 

ABC
Station 19 (ABC) - March 11

Station 19 makes its spring return on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC) - March 11

Grey's Anatomy will return to tell us whether or not Meredith Grey survives COVID-19 on Thursday, March 11. 

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC) - March 11

A Million Little Things returns with its spring premiere on Thursday, March 11 but then moves to Wednesdays beginning April 7.

HBO Max
NEW: Genera+ion (HBO Max) - March 11

HBO Max's new dramedy about high schoolers exploring their sexuality in a conservative community premieres March 11. 

YouTube
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+) - March 19

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as Falcon and the Winter Soldier in Disney+'s second Marvel series, arriving March 19. 

Netflix
NEW: Country Comfort (Netflix) - March 19

Katherine McPhee plays an aspiring country singer who takes a job as a nanny to a cowboy and his five kids. It premieres March 19 on Netflix.

NBC
Superstore Series Finale (NBC) - March 25

Cloud 9 will be closing its doors on Thursday, March 25 with a one-hour series finale on NBC. 

Disney+
NEW: The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+) - March 26

Lauren Graham stars as a mom whose son gets cut from the powerful Ducks hockey team, so she starts her own team. Emilio Estevez also stars and executive produces alongside Graham, and it premieres March 26. 

NBC
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC) - March 28

After its winter finale on Feb. 9, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is taking a six-week break. It will be back on Sunday, March 28.

The CW
Supergirl (The CW) - March 30

Supergirl's sixth and final season will premiere on March 30 on The CW as Superman & Lois takes a hiatus.

ABC
NEW: Pooch Perfect (ABC) - March 30

Rebel Wilson hosts a brand new dog grooming competition series beginning Tuesday, March 30.

NBC
NEW: Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - April 1

Detective Stabler (Christopher Meloni) returns in Law & Order: Organized Crime on Thursday, April 1 in a two-hour crossover with Law & Order: SVU

NBC
Manifest (NBC) - April 1

Manifest returns for a third season that promises to reveal what happened to the passengers of Flight 828 on Thursday, April 1.

Fox
The Moodys (Fox) - April 1

The second season of this Fox comedy premieres April 1.

ABC
NEW: Home Economics (ABC) - April 7

Topher Grace is executive producing and starring in a new comedy about siblings in different economic brackets starting Wednesday, April 7.

The CW
NEW: Kung Fu (CW) - April 7

Olivia Liang stars in the CW's update of Kung Fu, premiering Wednesday, April 7. 

ABC
NEW: Rebel (ABC) - April 8

Katey Sagal stars in Rebel, a show inspired by Erin Brockovich. It premieres Thursday, April 8.

TVLand
Younger (Paramount+) - April 15

Younger's final season premieres April 15 on Paramount+. The season will air later in the year on TV Land.

Disney+
NEW: Big Shot (Disney+) - April 16

John Stamos stars as an ousted NCAA coach who takes a basketball coaching job at an all-girls high school in this brand new series, coming to Disney+ on April 16. 

HBO
NEW: Mare of Easttown (HBO) - April 18

Kate Winslet plays a small-town detective solving a murder in the midst of her crumbling personal life, beginning April 18 on HBO.

Freeform
NEW: Cruel Summer (Freeform) - April 20

Freeform's new psychological thriller, from executive producer Jessica Biel, is set in the '90s and explores the disappearance of Kate (Olivia Holt) and its impact on nerdy wannabe Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia). It premieres Tuesday, April 20 on Freeform. 

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

What shows are you watching this spring? Be sure to let us know!

