Katherine Heigl Undergoes Surgery to Relieve "Most Excruciating Pain" in Her Neck

Former TV doctor Katherine Heigl is on the mend following serious surgery.
On March 17, the Grey's Anatomy alum took to Instagram to reveal that she had an operation on her neck, which helped relieve major pain she was experiencing. In a slideshow, Katherine shared three photos from her hospital stay, which included a pic of her in a brace in her hospital room as well as an X-ray that revealed a before and after of her neck.
She wrote, "Well...I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours...I'm not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I'll blow your mind!!"
The Ugly Truth star continued, "I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr's and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life! I really feel like they deserve a big giant shoutout of gratitude and appreciation so I'm gonna give it to them!"
The actress also thanked Dr. Robert Watkins for "treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect and what all my options were."
"Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of! Thank you thank you thank you!!" she concluded. "Oh and HAPPY ST. PATRICKS DAY! Clearly I've been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!"
Katherine wasn't only supported by her team of medical professionals. On March 12, she shared an Instagram video of her husband, musician Josh Kelley, joking around at the doctor's office, writing, "Another @joshbkelley gem. This is definitely the guy you want by your side during a health crisis. Though...I don't think I'd bring him to the OB with me. Those jokes would just be too far."
Fortunately for the Emmy winner, the post-surgery pain relief is no joke.