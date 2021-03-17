Gayle King Reveals Plan for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Interview If Prince Philip Had Died

New details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey are continuing to emerge.
According to Gayle King, there had been a plan in place to postpone the airing of the tell-all if Prince Philip had died. E! News has reached out to CBS, Harpo and ITV for comment but has yet to hear back.
"Just so you know, they had done that interview before Prince Philip went into the hospital," she said during the March 11 episode of her SiriusXM show Gayle King in the House. "And if something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital."
On Feb. 16, the Duke of Edinburgh checked in to King Edward VII's Hospital in London. After a month of hospital stays—as well as a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an infection—the 99-year-old royal was discharged and returned to Windsor Castle on March 16.
At one point during her interview with Oprah, which aired March 7, Meghan spoke about how she called Queen Elizabeth II to check in on Harry's grandfather.
"This morning, I woke up earlier than H and saw a note from someone from our team in the U.K. saying that the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital," she said. "But I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen, just to check in and call," she said. "That's what we do. It's like being able to default to not having to every moment go, 'Is that appropriate?'"
Throughout the interview, Meghan and Harry talked about their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. At one point, Meghan recalled how there was a time when she "didn't want to be alive anymore."
"I went to the institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help," she told Oprah. "I said that, 'I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere.' And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the institution."
The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting a baby girl, also shared conversations someone allegedly had with Harry while she was pregnant with their firstborn, Archie Harrison.
"In those months when I was pregnant," she said, "all around this same time—so we have in tandem the conversation of 'He won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title,' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Oprah said Harry later confirmed the Queen and Prince Philip were not the ones involved in these alleged discussions.
During her radio program, Gayle addressed the couple's decision to speak out. "Harry and Meghan both had been through so much for the past three years, and they really have tried to work it out privately," she said. "They really have tried to get help and nothing, nothing was working. So, I think they wanted people to have some understanding about why they made the decision that they made and what they've been going through. And I do think they accomplished that. I do."
As for the royal family, the Palace issued a response to the interview on behalf of the Queen earlier this month.
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, shared March 9, read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."