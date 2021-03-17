Broad City’s Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Ilana Glazer is going to be a mom!

The Broad City alum and her husband of nearly four years, David Rooklin, are expecting their first child.

Entertainment Weekly revealed the news in an interview with Ilana, 33, out Wednesday, March 17.

She shared that since getting pregnant, she has been turning to "amazing role models for pregnancy and parenthood" in her own life to get some top-notch advice.

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," the New Yorker told EW. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look—the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

Ilana later added, "The process of birth is so traumatic and painful, and yet it's the most miraculous, surreal, real thing."

Her own pregnancy actually ties into her latest film role in False Positive, out on Hulu on June 25. The horror flick follows Lucy (Ilana) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) as they try to get pregnant with the help of fertility expert Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan).