Sharon Osbourne Teases Her Uncertain Future With The Talk Amid Growing Controversy

Sharon Osbourne is hoping she will have the opportunity to talk on daytime TV again.
As The Talk continues a brief hiatus, one of the show's original co-hosts is speaking out and shedding some light on her future with the show.
In a new interview with Kevin Frazier, Sharon expressed her desires to chat with her fellow co-hosts, including Sheryl Underwood, after a tense discussion between the panel of women about race went viral.
"I wish we could go on and have an adult conversation calmly and work it out, but I don't know whether we can. I don't know whether it's gone past that," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I would love to, but I don't know whether I even want to go back... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."
On March 10, Sharon defended close friend Piers Morgan from backlash surrounding his controversial remarks about Megan Markle. Some of her co-hosts, including Sheryl and Elaine Welteroth, pushed back on her statements.
"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?" Sharon lashed out as Sheryl suggested she "gave validation" to Piers' stance on Meghan by publicly supporting him.
Sheryl then explained to Sharon, "It was not the exact words of racism, it's the implications and reaction to it. To not want to address that she is a Black woman and to try to dismiss it or to make it seem less than what it is, that's what makes it racist."
In Sharon's latest interview, the former America's Got Talent judge said she wants "to listen" to Sheryl and Elaine going forward because she doesn't have a full understanding of the "Black situation" in the United States.
"I don't have my finger on the pulse," Sharon explained. "Elaine does and Elaine very much wants to make this better and to have a conversation come out of this that will help other people and probably people of my age too that would help them."
The talk-show host continued, "I own up to what I did. I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting. I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time."
While speaking to Steve Harvey on March 12, Sheryl opened up about the "blessing" that came out of the highly publicized conversation.
"I think that this is about discipline. It's about restraint and being a better me," she shared on the Steve Harvey Morning Show. "Because you wake up every day...and everybody—especially people of color—go through this all the time. There's just no cameras pointing at you. Nobody gets to see it, nobody knows it. And today was my day and I accept the blessing of the lesson. I accept that."
On March 16, CBS confirmed The Talk would be extending their hiatus amid an internal review of Sharon's exchange with her co-hosts.
"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk," a CBS spokesperson shared. "This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."