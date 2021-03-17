Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo of Rob on His Birthday: See More Sweet Family Tributes

Rob Kardashian is feeling the love today.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is celebrating his 34th birthday today, Mar. 17, and members of his famous family have already started showing Rob with love on social media.
"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!!" Khloe Kardashian shared on Instagram Wednesday. "You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime together."
Khloe continued, "I want you to know how proud I am to be your sister. PROUD!!!! I would do anything for you! You are my best friend! The funniest guy I know! Literally, I always end up crying from laughter when I'm with you. Never change your sweet and hysterical spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Grow strong, powerful and independent. You got this Bob!"
True Thompson's mom concluded, "You are enough! You always will be!! I will love you forever and always. Tonight, we drink like kings!!! *** said in my best @robkardashianofficial voice***"
Kim Kardashian shared her own sweet b-day message along with a brand new photo of Rob from her recent 40th birthday trip to Bora Bora last year.
"Happy Birthday Robbie!" the SKIMS founder wrote. "We've made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime. I'll never forget this night a few months ago dancing the night away (yes people I danced) and our boat & whale and even shark adventures LOL The way our daughters are besties warms my heart so much! I love you more than anything and am always here for you! I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU @robkardashianofficial."
Kourtney Kardashian wrote on IG, "Happy Birthday to my actual soulmate @robkardashianofficial You are one of a kind, make us all laugh until we cry, with the ultimate sweetness and memories to last us until all eternity. I am so blessed to call you my brother. I love you for life and after."
As for mama Kris Jenner, she posted, "Happy birthday to my funny boy @robkardashianofficial who is the light of our lives!!! You make us laugh constantly and are always so loyal and supportive to us all. Rob you are the greatest daddy, son, brother, uncle, grandson and friend!!! You are the kindest most thoughtful, generous soul I know and I am beyond blessed to be your mom. I'm so proud of the man you have grown into and I am in awe watching you as a Dad... you are truly the best most incredible daddy to Dream. You are such a huge part of my heart and I love you. Have a magical day."
Happy birthday, Rob.
