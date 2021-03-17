Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Nahla to Celebrate Her 13th Birthday

Watch : Happy Birthday Halle Berry: E! News Rewind

Halle Berry's daughter just celebrated a milestone birthday.

On March 16, the Oscar winner took to Instagram to pay tribute to Nahla Aubry as she officially became a teenager. "No matter how many times I tell her I love her, I love her more than that," Halle wrote alongside a sweet mother-daughter photo. "Happy 13th Birthday Nahla Boo."

The Catwoman actress, who shares Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry, also took to her Instagram Stories to post photos from the celebration, including a snap of a delicious cake. "I love you Nahla Boo," she captioned one shot. "Here's to 13 beautiful years around the sun."

While the private star, who is also mom to 7-year-old Maceo Martinez, tends to keep her kids off of social media, it looks like she made an exception for the extra special occasion. In the comments of the tribute post, Halle's celeb pals couldn't help but gush over Nahla.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRINCESS!!!!" Taraji P. Henson wrote. "Jesus 13?!?!?!" To which Halle replied, "gurl, you know how it flies."