LeBron James, Florence Pugh and More Stars React After 8 People Are Shot Dead at Atlanta Massage Parlors

John Legend: "Absolutely horrible. Sending love to all the loved ones of those whose lives were taken. Our nation needs to reckon with the increased threats being directed at our Asian-American brothers and sisters."

Olivia Munn: "The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening. Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country. #StopAsianHate. Please."

Padma Lakshmi: "This is deeply, deeply sad. Trump on Fox *tonight* referred to COVID using the racist slur 'China virus.' He previously called it the 'Kung Flu.' While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people like this shooter are listening."

Daniel Dae Kim: "The race of the person committing the crime matters less than the simple fact that if you act with hate in your heart, you are part of the problem. And to those with the power to help and yet sit idly by, your silence is complicity. #StopAsianHate."

Kendrick Sampson: "Praying for the loved ones of those who were killed in Atlanta. Praying for anyone who has been/is being targeted by white supremacist violence & specifically those are being targeted because they are Asian. We need to coalition build and stand in solidarity to end this."

Jeremy Lin: "This is sooo heartbreaking...praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! #StopAsianHate #NOW."

Bernice King: "My heart goes out to the families and communities of the eight people murdered at metro-Atlanta spas. I am deeply saddened that we live in a nation and world permeated by hate and violence. I stand with Asian members of our World House, who are a part of our global human family."

Ethan Embry: "If we all approved the use of graphic images of our bodies for American gun reform purposes in the event we die from a gunshot wound, would the visual flood of horror help? Like what they did to educate the damage of smoking. Us Americans should be forced to see the damage."

Adam Richman: "I called Atlanta home for seven years. My heart goes out to the Asian community there tonight. END THIS SENSELESS VIOLENCE AGAINST THE ASIAN COMMUNITY NOW!"

Glennon Doyle: "My heart is in Atlanta tonight. God bless these families. The rise in anti- Asian violence is infuriating and terrifying for so many- including my family. Heartbroken for these women, this community, my children, this nation."

Julián Castro: "My thoughts are with the victims of today's shootings in Atlanta and with their families. This massacre appears to be driven by hate, particularly against Asian Americans. We must stand united against this violent bigotry."

Lulu Wang: "I know these women. The ones working themselves to the bone to send their kids to school, to send money back home. In too much pain to know what else to say so I'll just leave this here."

Roxane Gay: "This is horrible. And completely out of control. It has been since this anti-Asian violence began. I am so sorry for these lives lost and so many communities living in fear."