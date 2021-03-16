Dua Lipa Reveals How "Angel Boy" Anwar Hadid Celebrated Her Grammy Win

Watch : 2021 GRAMMYs: Toasting Taylor Swift, Lizzo & Dua Lipa

"Don't Start Now" with any speculation about Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid's relationship status.

Despite not attending Sunday's Grammys as Dua's plus-one, her boyfriend of nearly two years didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate the pop star's career milestone. (In case you missed it, Dua took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and nabbed six total nominations.)

In keeping with the theme inspired by the 25-year-old's custom Versace gown, Anwar, 21, welcomed Dua home with a butterfly piñata, plus hot pink balloons that spelled out her name and a giant Pikachu. It's the little things in life, right?

"all the [butterflies] n da world waiting 4 me," she shared on social media on Tuesday, March 16. "my angel boy Anwar Hadid."

After the ceremony, Dua slipped into a shimmery mini-dress embroidered with colorful butterflies and enjoyed a night out with members of her inner circle. And yes, the butterfly piñata came along too.