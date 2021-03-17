OscarsHarry StylesKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

Coco's Bright and Bold Thong Bikinis Will Have You Ready for Summer

Bikinis and tinkinis all year round for Coco. Celebrate the birthday girl with her colorful swimsuits that may inspire you for the upcoming season.

By Valerie Garofalo 17 Mar, 2021 2:00 PMTags
BikinisCocoBodyCelebrities
Watch: Ice T & Coco's Daughter Chanel Loves Preforming

Swimsuit season is every season for Coco Austin

The model has been in the game since her Playboy days in the ‘90s and now, at 42, the proud mom is still flaunting her luscious curves and aging like fine wine.

Whether it's at the beach, the pool or on vacation with her 5-year-old daughter Chanel, Coco loves dressing up! The star also enjoys taking to social media and sharing some of the cutest moments with her daughter. And yes, she isn't shy to remind us that she is that confident mom.

"I really kind of hide my hips. I hated my hips. Now, I flaunt it," she once shared on The Real. "It wasn't till I got with my husband, Ice-T. He's the one, I give him credit for me being me to this day because he's the one who's like, ‘You have something to work with, work it. It's unique.'"

There isn't one Instagram post where the model doesn't exude confidence. Her poses in bold bikinis, cut-out tinkinis and colorful pieces point out that she is comfortable in her own skin and clearly living her best life. Would you expect anything else from the Ice Loves Coco star? 

photos
In honor of Coco's birthday today, keep scrolling to see proof that this model really does have a bikini for every season.

Instagram
#ThongThursday

"Couldn't leave Bahamas without getting a #Cocostyle pic... I'd consider myself one of the original thong connoisseurs.. LOL," the proud mom joked on Instagram while visiting the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar. "#thongthursday #40andfab #40isthenew20." 

Instagram
Unbreakable Bond

"Here's to strong women, May we know them, May we be them, May we raise them," Coco wrote to her followers on Twitter

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Hugs and kisses are totally allowed during this pool day.

Instagram
Model Behavior

Like Coco's poolside look? Rich and Sporty deserve credit for making the suit. 

Thibault Monnier/Rachid Ait, PacificCoastNews.com
Throwback Thong

Back in 2011, Coco loved working a thong bikini. Just look at her swimwear while vacationing in Miami Beach with a friend. 

Instagram
Bahama Mama

"The same day we swam with the sharks we also swam with the pigs!" Coco shared on Instagram when recalling a mother-daughter vacation with Chanel. 

Instagram
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

"I gotta best friend for life!" Coco shared on social media while modeling matching Wild Blush Bikinis at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. 

Instagram
One and Done

"Really into one piece swimsuits lately ..I like how this looks like a Versace pattern," Coco shared on Instagram while visiting the SLS Baha Mar. "Man, I'm gonna miss this beach!"
Man, I'm gonna miss this beach!

Instagram
Flower Power

Pool time is the best time for this mother and daughter duo. 

Snapchat / Coco
Just a Tease

Oh, did we mention bikinis are only the beginning? Coco also has CocoLicious Lingerie line filled with thongs. 

