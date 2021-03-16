OscarsHarry StylesKardashiansCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

14 Best-Selling Masks for Every Skin Concern

Get your mask on from your head to your toes with these super cool masks.

By Emily Spain 16 Mar, 2021 9:13 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Wellness
E-Comm: Masks for Every Skin Concern E! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to get your mask on!

Whether you've carved out a dedicated self-care night or like to use a face mask every night, we applaud you because self-care is so important. And with more time at home, it can be hard to unplug and create a space that allows you to completely relax. But thankfully, lighting some candles, journaling and using fun beauty products can help you focus on you! And if you're like us, trying out new products always sparks joy!

We've rounded 14 of our favorite masks that tackle every skin concern. From the top of your hair to the tip of your toes and nearly every body part in between, there's a mask!

See below for all the ways you can take your self-care routine up a notch! 

read
10 Natural Deodorants That Actually Work

Internet Famous Cellulite Booty Mask.

Get your booty ready for summer! Packed with powerful ingredients like blue poppy seeds, rice powder and jojoba pearls, this mask will help you improve circulation and reduce cellulite and water retention! 

$38
Anese

Color Wow Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Treatment

Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton's new mask with haircare brand Color Wow is a must! Packed with mediterranean-derived marine actives, this hair mask delivers super-glossy, supple, and expensive-looking hair. We love using this mask because you can feel a difference after every use, and you only have to leave it on for three to five minutes!

$45
Sephora

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Jennifer Lopez to Prove He's "Serious"

2

Eddie Van Halen's Son Is "Hurt" By 2021 Grammys Tribute to Late Rocker

3

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Empire

Dermora Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pack

With over 15,189 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, you know these masks deliver results! Just slip a pair on your feet after a long day and say goodbye to dead skin, cracked heels and callouses.

$30
$26
Amazon

Curie Clay Detox Mask

We never knew we needed an underarm mask until we tried Curie! The powerful mask also doubles as a face mask, and is packed with transformative ingredients like activated charcoal, kaolin and bentonite clay, and wakame extract.

$16
Curie

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Ask us how many Laneige lip sleeping masks we have. Hint: A lot! We love this mask because it delivers ultimate hydration to make lips look plump and kissable. And it's not exclusive to nighttime use, you can wear it during the day for continued hydration. We keep one in our desks, purses, night stands and cars because we can't live without it!

$22
Sephora

Loops Variety Mask Set

Our latest face mask stamp of approval goes to Loops! Formulated with clean actives, sustainable design and Korean skincare technology, these hydrogel masks perfectly mold to any face shape and help with a variety of skin concerns. This variety pack features five unique masks that you'll look forward to using every night.

$30
Anthropologie

Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches

Are you tired from losing an extra hour of sleep? Try these energizing eye patches will brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness around the eyes in just 10 minutes.

$18
Good Molecules

Truly Goodnight Moon Chest/Neck Sleep Mask

Don't forget to give your décolletage some love! This Chest/Neck Sleep Mask by Truly includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid and marine collagen to keep skin smooth, tight and supple.

$25
Ulta

Hand Moisturizing Gloves - 5 Pack

Just wear these anti-aging and anti-wrinkle gloves for 15-25 minutes and give your hands some TLC! Made with natural botanical extracts, these gloves will hydrate skin and turn back the clock on aging.

$13
Amazon

Calm Your Tits Boob Mask

Besides the hilarious name of this mask, we can't get enough of this nourishing boob mask by Anese! Infused with green tea and honey and other powerful ingredients like nutrient rich kaolin clay, this mask will moisturize cracked nips and protect from fine lines and sun damage, in addition to reducing irritation and acne.

$35
Anese

Bawdy Beauty Clay Butt Mask

Give your booty some TLC with this transformative butt mask! This mask will tighten and plump your booty thanks to ingredients like kaolin, montmorillonite, willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. And it's great for acne-prone skin!

$28
Urban Outfitters

Sara Happ The Sweet Clay Lip Mask

We love this lip mask! It helps with signs of anti-aging, cell regeneration and hydration through a healing blend of bentonite clay, softening shea butter, soothing rosehip oil and regenerative Swertiamarin, an Ayurvedic herb sourced from the Himalayas.

$34
Ulta

Eve Lom Rescue Mask

Another favorite mask of ours is this one by Eve Lom! Made all-star ingredients like kaolin clay and honey, this dermatologically-tested mask helps to purify, refine and improve skin texture.

$85
Eve Lom

Booby Tape 24K Gold Breast Masks

If you swear by Booby Tape's best-selling tape, give these 24K gold breast masks a try! They aim to moisturize, increase elasticity, firm wrinkles, brighten and repair skin around the breast area.

$25
Revolve

Up next: Why Beauty Fanatics Everywhere Love Halsey's About-Face Makeup Brand.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Jennifer Lopez to Prove He's "Serious"

2

How Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Built Their Impressive Empire

3

Bachelor's Rachael Reflects on Matt's Decision in Post-Finale Message

4

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams Reunite For Grey's Anatomy Return

5

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner Spotted on Rare Date Night Out