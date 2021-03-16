14 Best-Selling Masks for Every Skin Concern

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Whether you've carved out a dedicated self-care night or like to use a face mask every night, we applaud you because self-care is so important. And with more time at home, it can be hard to unplug and create a space that allows you to completely relax. But thankfully, lighting some candles, journaling and using fun beauty products can help you focus on you! And if you're like us, trying out new products always sparks joy!
We've rounded 14 of our favorite masks that tackle every skin concern. From the top of your hair to the tip of your toes and nearly every body part in between, there's a mask!
See below for all the ways you can take your self-care routine up a notch!
Internet Famous Cellulite Booty Mask.
Get your booty ready for summer! Packed with powerful ingredients like blue poppy seeds, rice powder and jojoba pearls, this mask will help you improve circulation and reduce cellulite and water retention!
Color Wow Money Mask Deep Hydrating & Strengthening Treatment
Celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton's new mask with haircare brand Color Wow is a must! Packed with mediterranean-derived marine actives, this hair mask delivers super-glossy, supple, and expensive-looking hair. We love using this mask because you can feel a difference after every use, and you only have to leave it on for three to five minutes!
Dermora Foot Peel Mask - 2 Pack
With over 15,189 5-Star Reviews on Amazon, you know these masks deliver results! Just slip a pair on your feet after a long day and say goodbye to dead skin, cracked heels and callouses.
Curie Clay Detox Mask
We never knew we needed an underarm mask until we tried Curie! The powerful mask also doubles as a face mask, and is packed with transformative ingredients like activated charcoal, kaolin and bentonite clay, and wakame extract.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Ask us how many Laneige lip sleeping masks we have. Hint: A lot! We love this mask because it delivers ultimate hydration to make lips look plump and kissable. And it's not exclusive to nighttime use, you can wear it during the day for continued hydration. We keep one in our desks, purses, night stands and cars because we can't live without it!
Loops Variety Mask Set
Our latest face mask stamp of approval goes to Loops! Formulated with clean actives, sustainable design and Korean skincare technology, these hydrogel masks perfectly mold to any face shape and help with a variety of skin concerns. This variety pack features five unique masks that you'll look forward to using every night.
Good Molecules Caffeine Energizing Hydrogel Eye Patches
Are you tired from losing an extra hour of sleep? Try these energizing eye patches will brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness around the eyes in just 10 minutes.
Truly Goodnight Moon Chest/Neck Sleep Mask
Don't forget to give your décolletage some love! This Chest/Neck Sleep Mask by Truly includes ingredients like hyaluronic acid and marine collagen to keep skin smooth, tight and supple.
Hand Moisturizing Gloves - 5 Pack
Just wear these anti-aging and anti-wrinkle gloves for 15-25 minutes and give your hands some TLC! Made with natural botanical extracts, these gloves will hydrate skin and turn back the clock on aging.
Calm Your Tits Boob Mask
Besides the hilarious name of this mask, we can't get enough of this nourishing boob mask by Anese! Infused with green tea and honey and other powerful ingredients like nutrient rich kaolin clay, this mask will moisturize cracked nips and protect from fine lines and sun damage, in addition to reducing irritation and acne.
Bawdy Beauty Clay Butt Mask
Give your booty some TLC with this transformative butt mask! This mask will tighten and plump your booty thanks to ingredients like kaolin, montmorillonite, willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. And it's great for acne-prone skin!
Sara Happ The Sweet Clay Lip Mask
We love this lip mask! It helps with signs of anti-aging, cell regeneration and hydration through a healing blend of bentonite clay, softening shea butter, soothing rosehip oil and regenerative Swertiamarin, an Ayurvedic herb sourced from the Himalayas.
Eve Lom Rescue Mask
Another favorite mask of ours is this one by Eve Lom! Made all-star ingredients like kaolin clay and honey, this dermatologically-tested mask helps to purify, refine and improve skin texture.
Booby Tape 24K Gold Breast Masks
If you swear by Booby Tape's best-selling tape, give these 24K gold breast masks a try! They aim to moisturize, increase elasticity, firm wrinkles, brighten and repair skin around the breast area.