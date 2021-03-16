Keyshawn Johnson's Son Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Sister and “Role Model” Maia After Her Death

Keyshawn Johnson Jr. is mourning the death of his older sister.

On Tuesday, March 16, the 22-year-old son of former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson took to social media to reflect on the life and memory of Maia Hightower-Johnson, who passed away at 25.

"Yesterday, I lost the one person in my life that is full blood," he wrote. "I lost my big sister Maia. Maia was undoubtedly my biggest role model growing up. I wanted to be nothing but a clone of her. I always thought she was the coolest person, had the coolest clothes, listened to the best music."

The post continued, "I dont know what I'm going to do without you. I just wish we were as close as we used to be. I'm sorry for that and I love you so much. I will see you soon #LLMHJ"

In a series of tweets shared on March 15, the former wide receiver, who now works as an ESPN analyst, wrote, "It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri's, life."