Bachelor Nation's Kelley Flanagan Shares Rare Insight Into Her Peter Weber Breakup

Kelley Flanagan is ready to speak her truth.
Less than three months after Peter Weber announced his breakup from The Bachelor contestant, Kelley is ready to share her side of the story.
While appearing on PodcastOne's Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, the former ABC reality TV star shed light into what really went wrong with her highly publicized relationship.
"If I could put it in the best way, I think that on my end, there was just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship," she shared on Tuesday, March 16. "Actions kind of speak louder than words and it takes a long time to figure that out. If there was something that I saw as disrespectful in the relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. Communication is huge in a relationship and there were things where I would essentially be like, ‘Hey, this makes me feel like s--t. This makes me feel like this way.'"
Kelley continued, "It took me a while to sit there and kind of figure out that they weren't really changing and there's a point in time where you have to accept that and it sucks."
While Kelley assured fans there wasn't something "massive" that led to the split, there were disagreements up until the moment Peter announced the split on Instagram.
"We were definitely struggling and having hard times during that time and there was a lot of push back from both ends," she shared. "I essentially asked him if I could have a couple of days to process it myself before we let the entire world know and I wanted to tell my family and my friends and just be able to process it within myself before I have it on blast…that necessarily wasn't granted."
On Dec. 31, 2020, Peter confirmed on Instagram that his relationship with Kelley was over. She wouldn't announce anything on social media until three days later.
"Love is a funny thing," Peter wrote when announcing the split. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end."
The pilot added, "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."
According to Kelley, the duo tried to get back together and even met up on several occasions, including at a Super Bowl event.
Unfortunately, all the headlines surrounding a possible reconciliation proved to be too much for the pair.
"We definitely saw each other up until right after Valentine's Day and then it's just hard because I was reading a bunch of articles," she said. "Either he's saying ‘I love you. I want to get back together' and then I'm reading Us Weekly being like, ‘Oh, they're not focused on a relationship.' Is he lying to me or does someone really not want me to be with Peter? It takes a toll on you. It messes with your head and your relationship."
Today, Kelley is happy to say she has been on a few dates with a man who is not an influencer or reality tv star. In fact, he doesn't even have the Instagram app on his phone.
When asked about her relationship with Peter's mom Barb, Kelley shared, "We got along but we don't chat." And for those hoping to spot Kelley on an upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, never say never!
"You only live one life," the attorney teased. "I always try to get out of my comfort zone."