Ashley Olsen and Boyfriend Louis Eisner Spotted on Rare Date Night Out

As for what spurred the split, it seems the two had their differences when it came to lifestyle and children. Olivier is already a dad of two with ex-wife Charlotte Bernard. "Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," an insider told E! News back in May. "But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."

A source also claimed Olivier is "very social," noting he "loves attending events and being with people," while Mary-Kate is "more of a homebody and likes to be with the friends she is closest to."

"She doesn't need to be out on the social circuit," the source noted. "She's very focused on work and her brand. That's more of a priority and they weren't in line on that."

Since the settlement, it seems like Mary-Kate may have someone new in her life. In February, the former actress was photographed with a man outlets reported to be John Cooper, CEO of financial news analysis agency Brightwire. The two dined together with friends outside at NYC hotspot Estiatorio Milos.

"It definitely looks like they are dating," a source told E! News. "There was a lot of flirting going on between Mary-Kate and John. They were constantly looking over and smiling at each other."

Now, as their 34th birthday approaches, maybe fans will see the sisters together again soon—on a double date.