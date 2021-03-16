Lil Nas X Presents 24kGoldn with Song Breaker of the Year at First-Ever TikTok Awards Show

TikTok has officially changed the music industry's game.
Ahead of Sunday night's Grammy Awards, Logitech—in partnership with TikTok—created the inaugural Song Breaker Awards. Co-hosted by TikTok superstars Sienna Mae Gomez and Hype House's Larray, the event recognized and honored breakout creators who have collectively inspired over 240 million people worldwide. The first-ever Song Breaker Awards aimed to "champion creators, embrace the creator community, and power change."
During the show, 24kGoldn performed his newest release "3,2,1" and his famous hit "Mood." Lil Nax X, two-time Grammy winner and creative collaborator with Logitech, surprised 24kGoldn by presenting him with the Song Breaker of the Year Award. And, Lil Nax X was awarded the Groundbreaker Award, thanking TikTok, Logitech and Goldn in his speech.
This year's winners were celebrated as originators and amplifiers. The Originator of the Year winner Cale Saurage was recognized for creating trends and challenges, while Amplifier of the Year winner Michael Le was celebrated as an emerging artist who had a big break on the app this year. As one of the top ten most followed creators on TikTok, Le sweetly honored his little brother Jonathan in his acceptance speech.
The Song Breaker Awards additionally spotlighted speeches from Surf Mesa, Tia Bee Stokes, and Curtis Waters.
Keep scrolling for the full list of winners...
Originator of the Year
Cale Saurage "Cowboy Cale"
Amplifier of the Year
Michael Le
Artist Breaker, Indie
Curtis Waters
Artist Breaker
Surf Mesa
Breakthrough Award
Tia Bee Stokes
Song Breaker of the Year
24kGoldn
Groundbreaker Award
Lil Nas X