Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Sweetly Calls Out Her Grammys Speech

Tina Knowles is a proud mama!
On Tuesday, March 16, Beyoncé's mother took to Instagram to give even more background on her daughter's acceptance speech at the 2021 Grammys.
As fans may recall, Queen Bey made history at the ceremony on March 14, becoming the first female artist to win 28 awards.
Tina began her tribute post by making one correction to Bey's speech. While the singer said she's been working since she was 9 years old, Tina remembers her daughter working at the age of 7.
"So much, Blood ,sweat and tears, intense training , vocal lessons , dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning , missed parties and proms , hardly any playing outside," she wrote. "Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus . So many sacrifices . I have to say you don't have a career like this with out huge sacrifices and pure dedication .. And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time. Well deserved baby !!"
The post continued, "Thanks to the Grammy's for showing that short clip of just a few of your many groundbreaking , game changing , career moves , it was amazing . It only touched the surface of all of the groundbreaking rule changing ways , you have , set the standards, your fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmaking, have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well, you continuously raised the bar and made your own rules , an example for so many artist ."
Ms. Tina went on to praise Beyoncé for her graciousness in acknowledging up and coming artists that she undoubtedly influenced.
"Every award show I look at , I see your inspiration in so many other's performances in some way," she recalled. "You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent , and creatives, I [sic] front of and behind the camera's teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years ,and so much sacrifice to build. You are always happy for all of the other talented artist!!"
Noting the megastar's humility as well, Tina wrote, "You also respect and honor artist [sic] that came before you and opened doors for you !!!!You are truly a gracious Class act!!!"
Ending the love letter in only a mom could, she wrote, "I am so Proud not of just the 28 Grammys but for the incredible human being you have managed to stay."