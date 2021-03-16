Elliot Page Shares He Underwent Top Surgery In First Interview Since Coming Out As Transgender

Watch : Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender

Elliot Page is sharing his story in his first interview since coming out as transgender.

During a conversation with TIME, Page opened up about his journey, including a pivotal moment when he got his hair cut short at age 9. "I felt like a boy," Page told the magazine. "I wanted to be a boy. I would ask my mom if I could be someday."

Months later, he landed his first role on Pit Pony and had to grow his hair. "I became a professional actor at the age of 10," he added. "Of course I had to look a certain way."

Over the years, Page went on to star in a number of other movies, including Hard Candy and Juno, earning an Oscar nomination for his performance in the latter. But dressing up for red carpet events that go hand-in-hand with acting only made him feel further from his truth. "I just never recognized myself," Page said. "For a long time, I could not even look at a photo of myself."