Meet Katie Thurston and Michelle Young, Your Next Bachelorettes

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Katie Thurston Stands Up to Body Shamers

The new Bachelorettes have finally been revealed.

Yes, Bachelorettes. During The Bachelor: After The Final Rose on March 15, host Emmanuel Acho announced that both Katie Thurston, 30, and Michelle Young, 28, will be starring on the upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette. Katie will be handing out the roses on season 17, which will premiere this summer, and Michelle will be the lead of season 18, which will debut this fall.

Both women appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. As fans will recall, Katie made a memorable first impression when she brought a vibrator to night one. Throughout the season, Katie continued to speak out, standing up for Sarah Trott and telling Matt how the women who arrived halfway through the season were being treated by their fellow contestants. She was sent home week six.

As for Michelle, she arrived week four. She instantly formed a connection with Matt on their one-on-one date and their love story continued all the way up until the finale, when she was sent home.

