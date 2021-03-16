11 OMG Moments From Cardi B's E! True Hollywood Story

Watch : Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" Too Much For GRAMMYs?

From growing up in the "hood" to becoming one of music's biggest super stars, Cardi B's road to success is truly fascinating.

Tonight's season two premiere of E!'s True Hollywood Story chronicled the Grammy-winning "WAP" rapper's unbelievable journey to stardom, overcoming odds at every turn and winning everyone over with her signature style of speaking whatever is on her mind.

While most of us are family with Cardi's many hit songs and music videos, did you know she actually battled life-threatening health issues as a child? Or that before she became a stripper, she didn't have enough money to afford three meals a day? And do you know where she met her future husband and father of her child Offset?

Those are just some of the many bombshells revealed on tonight's THS.

Scroll down for all the amazing little known facts we learned about Cardi on tonight's True Hollywood Story.