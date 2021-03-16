Jamie Dornan's Father Dead at 73 After Contracting COVID-19

Watch : Harrison Ford Narrates PSA for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Jamie Dornan's father, Dr. Jim Dornan, has died at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19.

Jim, who was an obstetrician and gynecologist, passed away on Monday, March 15, Jamie's rep has confirmed to E! News. The Northern Ireland Pancreatic Center (NIPANC), for which Jim had served as president, shared a photo to Instagram of the father and son, adding a message of support.

According to NIPANC's message, Jim was in the United Arab Emirates at the time of his death. Jim's first wife, Lorna, who is Jamie's mom, died in 1998 after battling pancreatic cancer.

"It is with great sadness that NIPANC has heard of the death of Professor Jim Dornan, who died in the UAE on 15 March," the charity group's caption read. "He was internationally renowned as a world-class obstetrician and gynaecologist. His relationship with NIPANC was founded on his own family's experience of this terrible cancer, with the tragic death of his first wife, Lorna, more than twenty years ago."