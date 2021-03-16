Here's How to Cast Your Vote for the 2021 Latin American Music Awards

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards are right around the corner!

On Thursday, April 15, the red carpet will be rolled out at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida for the sixth annual Latin AMAs. Experienced actress and beauty queen Jacqueline Bracamontes will serve as hostess for the highly-anticipated event.

Last year, Telemundo made the executive decision to forego holding the ceremony in consideration of the coronavirus pandemic. But the show is back and better than ever, with extra precautions being taken to keep the attendees safe.

Those safety precautions include multiple stages from which more than a dozen artists will perform, including Maluma, Karol G and Carlos Vives, to name a few.

And, of course, presenters will be on hand to announce who you voted for. As per usual, the Latin AMAs is taking votes from the people in 25 categories, but the deadline to cast your ballot is soon approaching!