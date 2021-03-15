Get the Look: Cardi B's Grammys Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Cardi B wasn't kidding when she said "my face bomb, ass tight" in her latest song "Up." To no one's surprise, the singer gave a jaw-dropping performance at the Grammy Awards yesterday that got us off the couch and dancing. While most were probably focused on her moves and incredible vocals, we couldn't get enough of her stunning makeup.
And if you're wondering how to get Cardi's Grammys beauty look, celebrity makeup artist Erika La' Pearl shared all the Pat McGrath Labs products she used for Cardi B's award-winning glam!
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Primer
The first step was prepping Cardi's skin with the Sublime Perfection Primer.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation
Erika used a mixture of shades Medium 16, 17 & 18 to create the perfect base.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer
Next up, Erika used shades Medium 15 & 16 brighten under the eyes and the high points of the face.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder
Next, the Sublime Perfection Setting Powder was used to set Cardi's face to ensure everything would stay in place for her performance. The shade used was Medium 2.
Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Setting Powder
Erika used shade Medium blended as a sheer veil under the eyes for smooth perfection
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Ultra Glow Highlighter
To give Cardi B even more of a glow, Erika used the Ultra Glow Highlighter to illuminate cheeks and highlight her body for an extra glow.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction Palette
Erika utilized the Pat McGrath Bronze Seduction Palette to create Cardi's mesmerizing eye look. She used shade Disobedient to deepen and shape the crease and outer corner of the eye, Bronze Blaze to light up the inner corner of the eyes & applied Rose Gold 005 to the lids using a flat brush dampened with Mehron Mixing Liquid for a metallic sheen.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership VIII Eyeshadow Palette: Divine Rose II Collection
In addition to the Bronze Seduction Palette, Erika also used shades Naked Blush from the Divine Rose II Collection to add warmth and blend the edges of the crease, in addition to Bronze Rose 005 for blending under the eyes.
Pat McGrath Labs PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil
Next, the PermaGel Eyeliner Pencil in BLK Coffee was used to deepen the waterline.
Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner
Erika then used the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in shade Xtreme Black to define the top lash line, extending into a wing.
Pat McGrath Labs Dark Star Volumizing Mascara
To finish off eyes, Erika used Dark Star Mascara to coat and separate the lashes. And then added Cam 6 by Cammy Nguyen faux lashes.
Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Noir Lip Balm in Clear
For the perfect pout, shade Clear of the Lip Fetish Noir Lip Balm was used to hydrate and prep the lips.
Pat McGrath Labs Liquilust™: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick
Next, Erika used shade Divine Nude to stain the lips with a velvety matte finish.
Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss
Last but not least, shade Flesh Astral was used to glaze the lips for pearlized high shine.
