See Fred Savage Pass The Wonder Years Torch to New Star Elisha "EJ" Williams

The Wonder Years remake has found its child lead.
On Monday, March 15, ABC announced that Elisha "EJ" Williams will step into Fred Savage's shoes for the reboot of the beloved coming-of-age series. What made the announcement even sweeter? Savage, who serves as the new series' director and executive producer, shared the casting news with Williams over a video call.
"This project is very close to all of our hearts. You know, it just means so much to everyone who's involved," Savage told Williams. "Saladin [K. Patterson] is writing about his own experiences and I've been connected to this show for like, 30 years."
As he continued, Savage assured Williams that the team was "taking time" and "pouring so much into it." At this point, The Princess Bride actor offered Williams the leading role.
"We got you on this Zoom because we wanted to welcome you to the family," Savage said before adding, "and tell you that it's your turn to be the star of The Wonder Years. It's your part, man. Welcome."
Hilariously, Williams joked that he'd be "enjoying this a whole lot more if you did not just lag." We've all been there!
Rather than following Kevin Arnold and his family, the new show will center on a new child, named Dean (Williams). Per ABC, Dean is an "inquisitive and hopeful 12-year-old kid coming of age in a turbulent time."
The description further read: "It's 1968 in Montgomery, Alabama - and Dean is trying to figure out his place within his Black family and the world at large. Though a little insecure, a tad awkward and a bit self-conscious, he is determined to make his mark on the world around him."
You may recognize Williams from Nickelodeon's Henry Danger and Danger Force. He also currently voices the character Bingo on Disney Jr.'s Puppy Dog Pals. And, as we previously reported, Lee Daniels and Marc Velez will executive produce the series alongside Savage and Patterson.
Catch the sweet casting announcement for yourself above!
For a status update on other remakes, reboots and revivals, scroll through the images below.
Which revival are you most excited for? Be sure to let us know.